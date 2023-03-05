Report: Deshaun Watson could help Browns with 1 contract move

Deshaun Watson’s infamous contract is creating some cap problems for the Cleveland Browns, but the quarterback appears willing to help the team with those issues.

Watson is willing to discuss a contract restructure to help the Browns get under the salary cap, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Watson carries a $54.993 million cap charge for 2023, and he could get more bonus money up front in order to reduce that number.

The Browns are nearly $13.5 million over the cap, and have until March 15 to get under the cap.

Watson would not be giving up any money with a restructure. He will ultimately get the full $230 million guarantee he agreed to, it is simply a matter of when.

Watson’s fully-guaranteed deal may not be a source of regret for the Browns, but it has certainly made some cap maneuvers a bit more difficult for them. The Baltimore Ravens may be taking note of that in their own negotiations with Lamar Jackson in light of how much Jackson has looked to Watson’s deal during talks with Baltimore.