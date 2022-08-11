Report: Deshaun Watson makes compromise offer on suspension

Deshaun Watson is reportedly lobbying the NFL for a compromise on his suspension with the league seeking a one-year ban.

Watson has offered to accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine from the NFL, according to Rob Maaddi and Tom Withers of the Associated Press. Watson would be willing to accept the settlement in order to avoid the risk of missing the entire 2022 season.

The report states that it is not clear if the NFL would be willing to consider a settlement, or whether the two sides are even in active discussions regarding one.

The penalty Watson is willing to accept is stiffer than the one initially handed down by NFL arbitrator Sue L. Robinson. Watson was originally suspended for six games and did not receive a fine. The league is looking to change both of those things in its appeal.

Watson’s camp clearly thinks the original penalty has no chance of being upheld and is trying to do damage control. That may prove difficult, especially if the NFL has firm backing to hand down a more severe penalty.