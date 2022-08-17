Report: Deshaun Watson, NFL close to reaching settlement

The NFL and Deshaun Watson are close to reaching a settlement, according to a report.

Watson has been awaiting a final word on his discipline for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy stemming from his sexual misconduct with numerous masseuses. The disciplinary officer hearing the gave Watson a six-game suspension, which the league appealed.

Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed former New Jersey Attorney Governor Peter C. Harvey to hear the appeal. However, Watson and the league reportedly are close to reaching a resolution independent of Harvey. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Wednesday that a decision could come on Wednesday or Thursday.

Sources close to the Deshaun Watson situation believe a resolution could come today or tomorrow. Recent talks between NFL and Watson's reps have heightened hope that they can reach a settlement without Peter C. Harvey having to rule, but it's unclear how much longer he will wait. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) August 17, 2022

Watson reportedly has offered to be suspended 8 games and fined $5 million.

There has been talk over the last week that the two sides could reach a settlement on Watson’s discipline.

The NFL reportedly is seeking a fine for Watson because of the way the Cleveland Browns structured the quarterback’s contract. Watson was given a small base salary so that he wouldn’t lose much money in the case of a suspension. A fine would hurt Watson monetarily and address the Browns’ efforts to circumvent such a penalty.