Friday, August 12, 2022

Could Deshaun Watson reach settlement with NFL?

August 12, 2022
by Larry Brown
The NFL has appealed the punishment Deshaun Watson received from a disciplinary officer, but things might not even have to go to a third party.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Watson and the NFL could reach a settlement regarding the quarterback’s punishment.

The NFL conducted an investigation into Watson’s off-field behavior that led him to be named in 25 lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct. The disciplinary officer hearing the case ruled that Watson should be suspended six games. The NFL appealed the punishment, and Roger Goodell appointed Peter Harvey to hear the appeal.

Rather than have things go to the appeal, the NFL and player can still reach an agreement on their own.

The NFL reportedly wants at least a year-long suspension and big fine for Watson. Watson reportedly is willing to accept an 8-game suspension and $5 million fine. Perhaps the two parties will meet somewhere in the middle.

