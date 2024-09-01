Details emerge about suspect in Ricky Pearsall shooting

Some information is emerging about the alleged shooter of Ricky Pearsall.

David Lombardi of The Athletic reports this weekend that a 17-year-old juvenile from Tracy, Calif. is the suspect in Saturday afternoon’s shooting of the San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Pearsall (citing the San Francisco Police Department). Lombardi adds that San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins expects a charging decision by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Pearsall, a first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft (No. 31 overall), was shot in an apparent robbery attempt in the Union Square area of San Francisco. The former Florida star was reportedly targeted over his Rolex watch, and a struggle over the gun is said to have ensued (during which both Pearsall and the suspect were shot). You can read more details about the incident here.

The 49ers stated late Saturday night that Pearsall sustained a bullet wound to the chest and was in “serious but stable condition.” Pearsall’s mother also gave an encouraging update on her son in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

The Pearsall shooting reminded many of the shooting of Brian Robinson Jr., the Washington Commanders running back, back in 2022. The Robinson incident, which occurred in Washington D.C., also involved an attempted armed robbery by juvenile suspects.