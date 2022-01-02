Details emerge about where Antonio Brown went after quitting on Bucs

Antonio Brown stripped off his uniform in the middle of Sunday’s game and left the field, and apparently the star wide receiver could not get away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fast enough.

Brown tossed his equipment into the stands at MetLife Stadium during the third quarter of his team’s game against the New York Jets and headed for the tunnel (video here). He waved goodbye to the crowd on his way out. So where did he go? According to Chris Myers of FOX Sports, stadium security said Brown hopped into a police car shirtless and was taken to the airport. He then caught a flight out of New Jersey.

security said Antonio Brown ran out of stadium shirtless &!into a police car to be escorted to flight by himself out of town away from the buccaneers!

this after he tore off his jersey during game threw his shirt in the stands freaking out#bucs #BucsVsJets — Chris Myers (@The_ChrisMyers) January 2, 2022

There were some questions about how Brown would get home from the game after he bailed on his team, but those have now been answered.

The Bucs were trailing 24-10 at the time of Brown’s surreal meltdown, but they came back to win 28-24. Brown had three catches for 26 yards before he left. Head coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown is no longer with the team.

It’s unclear what set Brown off, but one report claimed he was benched by Arians before he left the stadium.

Brown was recently welcomed back to the Bucs after serving a three-game suspension for turning in a fake COVID vaccine card. He was expected to play a huge role down the stretch with Chris Godwin injured and out for the season.

Tom Brady, who pushed for Tampa Bay to sign Brown last year, shared his thoughts on the situation after the game.