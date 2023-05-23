Devin McCourty lands new high-profile media job

Former New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty is landing on his feet after retirement.

McCourty is joining NBC’s “Football Night in America” pregame show for the 2023 season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The move means McCourty will move straight from the playing field to media work.

McCourty is transitioning to a media career after 13 seasons playing for the Patriots. The two-time Pro Bowler was a part of three Super Bowl winners for New England, so he brings plenty of winning experience to the NBC pregame show. He has also shown interest in this career path, having done some work for CBS’ “The NFL Today” program last year, even as he continued his playing career.

Ultimately, McCourty is following the same career path as his twin brother Jason, who has also been doing media work since ending his NFL career.