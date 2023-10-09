Ex-Patriots star questions Bill Belichick’s plan

The New England Patriots have looked like the worst team in the NFL over the last two weeks, and one former team captain is skeptical about Bill Belichick’s plan to address the glaring issues.

Following his team’s 34-0 home loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Belichick told reporters the Patriots need to “start over.” He answered multiple questions with some variation of that response.

Bill Belichick asked how to address the #Patriots problems when there are so many. "Start over again." pic.twitter.com/W4b7xyXtep — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) October 8, 2023

Devin McCourty, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and was a leader of their defense for years, questioned his former coach. The two-time Pro Bowl defensive back now works as an analyst for NBC, and he said on Sunday night’s edition of “Football Night in America” that he does not see New England turning things around.

“I don’t know where they can start over. They just might keep losing. New England, look out, you might have a top-five pick next year,” McCourty said.

Belichick’s comments were out of character, especially only five weeks into the season. However, he clarified during his weekly interview in WEEI Monday that he was not saying the Patriots need to give up on the 2023 season and start from scratch.

“We’ll just take a look at everything,” Belichick said. “Obviously we didn’t do anything well enough yesterday. “Fundamentals is definitely a part of any successful play or game. That’s part of it. I mean, there’s obviously other things. We’ll look at everything.”

The Patriots have been outscored 72-3 over the past two games. Mac Jones has looked even worse this than last year, when Belichick assembled a makeshift staff of offensive coaches and that was believed to be the young quarterback’s biggest issue. Despite that, it does not sound like there will be a QB controversy in New England anytime soon.

Belichick was roasted over one particular decision he made during Sunday’s blowout. Between that and his postgame comments about starting over, you have to wonder if he has lost the locker room.