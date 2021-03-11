Devin White trolls Chiefs over release of two linemen

Devin White was critical of the Kansas City Chiefs following the Super Bowl, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker has found another way to take a shot at them more than a month after the big game.

The Chiefs made a somewhat surprising decision on Thursday to release starting offensive linemen Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz. Both players missed the Super Bowl, and Kansas City’s offense was dominated by the Bucs in that game. White alluded to that when he reacted to Fisher and Schwartz being cut with a somewhat cryptic tweet.

And they said …. nvm https://t.co/VnefjTtOen — DEVIN WHITE (@DevinWhite__40) March 11, 2021

In all likelihood, White was alluding to the fact that many people said the Chiefs would have fared better in the Super Bowl if Fisher and Schwartz weren’t out with injuries. White is probably saying that the two linemen can’t be as important to Kansas City as they were made out to be if the Chiefs are letting them go.

Fisher, a former No. 1 overall pick, made the Pro Bowl this season and in 2018. Schwartz started every game for the Chiefs for four-plus years before going down with an injury last season.

After the Bucs dominated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, White said Kansas City shouldn’t use not having their top two tackles as an excuse. He called the Chiefs “cocky” and made some other critical remarks, which you can read here.