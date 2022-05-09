DeVonta Smith has funny reaction to 76ers’ jumbotron mistake

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith made the most of an awkward moment at Sunday’s Philadelphia 76ers playoff game.

Smith was among the Eagles players in attendance for Game 4 of the 76ers’ series against the Miami Heat. As is often the case, his presence was highlighted on the Wells Fargo Center jumbotron during the first quarter. There was just one problem: the graphic identified Smith as a “former Philadelphia Eagle.”

Eagles in the house pic.twitter.com/l6TCSWBKFJ — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 9, 2022

Smith is, of course, very much a current Philadelphia Eagle. He led the team in receiving yards as a rookie in 2021, and the organization expects him to be a dominant force in the offense for years to come.

Fortunately, Smith had a pretty funny reaction to the screw-up, joking that he got “fired on my day off.”

Damn, got fired on my day off 😭 https://t.co/lZrXZAD3kX — DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6) May 9, 2022

On the bright side, at least they spelled Smith’s name correctly. Still, it’s a pretty ridiculous mistake to make on the part of the control room.