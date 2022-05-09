 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 8, 2022

DeVonta Smith has funny reaction to 76ers’ jumbotron mistake

May 8, 2022
by Grey Papke
DeVonta Smith warming up

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith warms up before action against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith made the most of an awkward moment at Sunday’s Philadelphia 76ers playoff game.

Smith was among the Eagles players in attendance for Game 4 of the 76ers’ series against the Miami Heat. As is often the case, his presence was highlighted on the Wells Fargo Center jumbotron during the first quarter. There was just one problem: the graphic identified Smith as a “former Philadelphia Eagle.”

Smith is, of course, very much a current Philadelphia Eagle. He led the team in receiving yards as a rookie in 2021, and the organization expects him to be a dominant force in the offense for years to come.

Fortunately, Smith had a pretty funny reaction to the screw-up, joking that he got “fired on my day off.”

On the bright side, at least they spelled Smith’s name correctly. Still, it’s a pretty ridiculous mistake to make on the part of the control room.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus