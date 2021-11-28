DeVonta Smith livid at end of Eagles loss

DeVonta Smith was livid at the end of the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, and it’s easy to see why.

Smith has been Philly’s No. 1 receiver this season, posting 46 catches for 664 yards entering Sunday’s game. But he was hardly a factor as his Eagles sputtered in the 13-7 defeat.

Smith had just 2 catches for 22 yards on four targets. He had three touchdown catches in his team’s previous three games and at least four catches in each of those three games.

Not only was Smith hardly targeted against the Giants, but Jalen Hurts locked in on Jalen Reagor instead. He kept looking to Reagor on the team’s final drive and never targeted Smith. Hurts also looked to Kenneth Gainwell.

Smith was so frustrated he threw his helmet on the sideline after the final drive.

The pass to Reagor goes incomplete. DeVonta Smith throws his helmet on the sideline. Smith wasn't targeted on the final drive. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 28, 2021

The Eagles’ passing game was a mess as Hurts went just 14/31 for 129 yards and three interceptions. Reagor’s drops did not help, but Philly just couldn’t get anything going.

The Eagles might have to reverse course following the recent report about their stance on Hurts.

