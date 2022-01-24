Dez Bryant, Dak Prescott’s brother get into heated Twitter beef

Dez Bryant took to social media on Sunday to offer a suggestion for how Dak Prescott can improve as a player, and Prescott’s brother did not appreciate the comments.

Bryant wrote in a tweet that Prescott should consider seeking advice from Tony Romo on how to read defenses. Bryant, who put up Pro Bowl numbers while playing with Romo, in the past has praised Romo’s ability to dissect defenses. Bryant has also said Romo would make a great offensive coordinator.

Bryant noted in a follow-up tweet that he did not intend for his comments to knock Prescott.

If you know football you know I’m not bashing.. it’s too much talent in Dallas for them not to be playing yesterday or today…. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 23, 2022

Prescott’s older brother Tad did not think the criticism (if you want to call it that) was constructive.

“Because @DezBryant & Romo won so many playoff games together. Miss me with this s—,” Tad wrote (tweet edited by LBS for profanity).

Bryant reiterated that he was being genuine when he said Dak should reach out to Romo.

I’m going to sit this right here @86Prescott you trippin…don’t let these folks have you reading what I said in a negative way… I believe Romo can help your brotha.. I played with both guys…your Brotha got a opportunity to do what Romo or myself couldn’t do… I stand on it pic.twitter.com/HmK5TiXryk — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 24, 2022

Tad still wasn’t having it, and things got more heated from there. Prescott accused Bryant of being a phony.

“@DezBryant is the same guy who’d smile & hug me while talking s— about Romo, Witten, & those he called Romo’s boys,” Prescott wrote (edited by LBS for profanity. “Now you turn on Dak, and myself. To think, I truly used to respect this man. @DezBryant

what did I say that was false? How many games did you and Romo win together. I saw you’re (sic) message where you asked I not let fans fool me, but than you address me directly after I hadn’t said s—. I’m not here for beef but you’re a (clown) bro.”

Bryant then shared a screenshot of a text message Prescott supposedly sent him, but Tad said the message didn’t come from his phone number.

Prescott accused Bryant of creating a fake conversation to make it seem like Tad texted him. He also called Dez “as fake as they come.” Bryant was sure to get the last word.

I never said nothing bad about Dak… I’m on the internet analyzing like everybody else… you got Pearson talking about dak ain’t no 40min QB and other people ripping Dak.. why wouldn’t he call Romo for help? https://t.co/qw06kBys4G — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 24, 2022

This Dude a girl man.. the fact he got on Twitter and lied especially making it seem like I talked to him about Romo or Witten.. We aint never had a convo.. Tad and I never talked like that..we ain’t cool.. I address my frustration about certain players publicly .. tad cap https://t.co/iPQrSrcLdj — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 24, 2022

It’s worth noting that Bryant has been openly supportive of Dak Prescott in the past. His suggestion that the Cowboys QB reach out to Romo for advice also isn’t unreasonable, especially after the way Dak handled the Cowboys’ final play in his team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Tad was probably being overly sensitive, but we’ll take a good Twitter beef any way we can get it.

Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports