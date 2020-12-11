Dez Bryant provides update on his COVID-19 situation

Dez Bryant was pulled from the field during pregame warmups before the Baltimore Ravens’ game against the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night, but it remains unclear if the wide receiver ever actually had COVID-19.

Bryant was not permitted to play against his former team after two inconclusive COVID-19 tests and a positive point of care test. He revealed on Thursday that he has since tested negative for the coronavirus twice, and the results were the same on Friday.

“I tested negative again,” Bryant tweeted on Friday afternoon.

Bryant was understandably furious that he was not able to face the Cowboys. He initially said he was quitting for the remainder of the season, though he quickly went back on that. He later tried to explain why he was crushed, and he said Friday that he is just trying to understand the situation.

“I’m not trying to be a pain … I’m just looking for clarity dealing with covid … help me understand … I’m going to take this matter serious,” Bryant tweeted.

It’s unclear exactly what is going on. The Ravens placed Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19 on Thursday despite him claiming he has had multiple negative COVID-19 tests since Tuesday.

Bryant may have played his last game for the Ravens, which would be as unceremonious as it gets. You have to feel for him that he was unable to take part in his revenge game against Dallas.