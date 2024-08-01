DJ Moore wants Bears to sign 1 other player to extension

DJ Moore signed a massive contract extension with the Chicago Bears this week, and he is hoping another veteran wide receiver will soon do the same.

Keenan Allen, whom the Bears acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason, is in the final year of his contract. After Moore’s 4-year, $110 million extension was announced on Tuesday, the former first-round pick went into agent mode with Allen.

“I was like, man, listen. What’s your number? Let’s get it done,” Moore said, via Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago. “And I mean, I’m going to leave his number out of it. But I think we can get it done.”

Allen is in a different situation than Moore. Allen turned 32 this offseason and is five years older than Moore. He obviously would not command as big of a contract, but he has been one of the most productive wide receivers in football and has more than 1,000 yards in five of his last seven seasons.

Allen caught 108 passes for 1,243 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. He should be able to contribute plenty in a loaded Bears offense. He said last month that he is open to remaining in Chicago beyond this season but is “going to let the play speak for itself.”

The Bears certainly do not have to overpay for Allen, as they now have Moore locked up and drafted Rome Odunze with the 9th overall pick. That probably gives them some leverage in talks with Allen, which could potentially stand in the way of a deal getting done before the season.