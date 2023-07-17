DK Metcalf confirms he is dating famous singer

DK Metcalf is following in the footsteps of former teammate Russell Wilson.

The Seattle Seahawks receiver Metcalf attended teammate Tyler Lockett’s wedding over the weekend. At the wedding, Metcalf was photographed with his rumored girlfriend Normani, a famous singer. The two confirmed their relationship by posting each other to their respective Instagram pages.

Normani and DK Metcalf are Instagram-official pic.twitter.com/wU9MZU7vIE — Seahawk Nerd (@SeahawkNerd) July 16, 2023

Normani, 27, first rose to fame with best-selling girl group Fifth Harmony (originally from “The X Factor”). She then embarked on a successful solo career of her own with platinum hits like “Love Lies,” “Dancing with a Stranger,” and “Motivation.”

As for the ex-All-Pro Metcalf, 25, he has been in the headlines a lot recently. He had already gone viral for the odd outfit he wore to Lockett’s wedding. Now Metcalf becomes the latest NFL star to be dating a famous celebrity.