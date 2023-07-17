 Skip to main content
DK Metcalf confirms he is dating famous singer

July 17, 2023
by Darryn Albert
DK Metcalf without a helmet

Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks off the field following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

DK Metcalf is following in the footsteps of former teammate Russell Wilson.

The Seattle Seahawks receiver Metcalf attended teammate Tyler Lockett’s wedding over the weekend. At the wedding, Metcalf was photographed with his rumored girlfriend Normani, a famous singer. The two confirmed their relationship by posting each other to their respective Instagram pages.

Normani, 27, first rose to fame with best-selling girl group Fifth Harmony (originally from “The X Factor”). She then embarked on a successful solo career of her own with platinum hits like “Love Lies,” “Dancing with a Stranger,” and “Motivation.”

As for the ex-All-Pro Metcalf, 25, he has been in the headlines a lot recently. He had already gone viral for the odd outfit he wore to Lockett’s wedding. Now Metcalf becomes the latest NFL star to be dating a famous celebrity.

