 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 28, 2022

DK Metcalf takes shot at Lions’ breakout DB

September 28, 2022
by Grey Papke
DK Metcalf without a helmet

Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks off the field following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is clearly not too impressed with one of the breakout players in the Detroit Lions’ defense.

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has won plaudits for his performances against top receivers so far in 2022, despite the team’s overall issues defensively. The most notable showing came in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, when Okudah held Justin Jefferson to just three catches for 14 yards.

Metcalf is likely to see Okudah in Week 4, but the wide receiver does not seem too put off by the matchup. While he praised Okudah as a “good corner,” he seemed to downplay the cornerback’s track record because of the safety help he has been afforded.

Metcalf’s confidence is admirable, but it could backfire and motivate Okudah even more. After all, one does not need to look that hard to find instances of Metcalf getting frustrated by various things in games.

The 24-year-old Metcalf has not really had a big game yet this season, with his five-catch, 64 yard performance against Atlanta setting the standard. If he can show out against Okudah, he’ll certainly have backed up his words here.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus