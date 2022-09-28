DK Metcalf takes shot at Lions’ breakout DB

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is clearly not too impressed with one of the breakout players in the Detroit Lions’ defense.

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has won plaudits for his performances against top receivers so far in 2022, despite the team’s overall issues defensively. The most notable showing came in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, when Okudah held Justin Jefferson to just three catches for 14 yards.

Metcalf is likely to see Okudah in Week 4, but the wide receiver does not seem too put off by the matchup. While he praised Okudah as a “good corner,” he seemed to downplay the cornerback’s track record because of the safety help he has been afforded.

Question: Jeff Okudah has locked down 3 good receivers this year, what are you seeing from him ahead of this matchup? DK: “There’s a safety over the top of him. He’s not really locking people down. But he’s a good corner.” — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 28, 2022

Metcalf’s confidence is admirable, but it could backfire and motivate Okudah even more. After all, one does not need to look that hard to find instances of Metcalf getting frustrated by various things in games.

The 24-year-old Metcalf has not really had a big game yet this season, with his five-catch, 64 yard performance against Atlanta setting the standard. If he can show out against Okudah, he’ll certainly have backed up his words here.