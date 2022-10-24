 Skip to main content
Extent of DK Metcalf’s knee injury revealed

October 24, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
DK Metcalf without a helmet

Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks off the field following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury, and it sounds like he will miss some more time.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told 710 AM Seattle Sports Station on Monday that Metcalf suffered a patellar tendon injury. The good news is he will not need surgery, but he is unlikely to play against the 6-1 New York Giants in Week 8.

Metcalf twisted his knee awkwardly while trying to catch a pass near the sideline in the first half of Seattle’s 37-23 win over the Chargers. He was carted off the field, though he did not look like a player who was concerned that he had just suffered a serious injury.

The Seahawks have exceeded expectations this season with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback. They improved to 4-3 with their win on Sunday. Things would become a little tougher for them if Metcalf is out. Metcalf has 31 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns this season.

DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks
