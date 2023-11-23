DK Metcalf learned sign language to trash talk to opponents

The NFL has tried to crack down on taunting in recent years, but Seattle Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf appears to have found a loophole.

During an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” last month, Metcalf made the hilarious revelation that he learned American Sign Language so he could talk trash to opponents without drawing a flag.

“I kept getting flagged for my mouthing, so, I gotta sign my s—talking now,” Metcalf said.

We have now seen it in action. After Metcalf caught a touchdown pass with Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon covering him last Sunday, he signed “No. 44, my son.” That is Witherspoon’s jersey number.

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf takes sign language classes on off days so he can talk trash to opposing players without getting flagged 💀 After scoring on Rams' CB Ahkello Witherspoon Sunday, Metcalf signed "#44, my son" pic.twitter.com/VhrZwjMW5X — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 22, 2023

Metcalf has had some costly taunting penalties during his career. Rather than giving up the trash talk, he simply got creative. The No Fun League will have to start teaching its officials ASL if they want to stop Metcalf.