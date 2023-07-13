DK Metcalf has surprise pick for GOAT NFL wide receiver

DK Metcalf is going with a very Gen Z pick for the greatest receiver ever.

The Seattle Seahawks star Metcalf appeared this week on CBS Sports’ “All Things Covered” podcast. During the episode, Metcalf was asked to name his five greatest NFL wideouts of all-time. Surprisingly enough, Metcalf’s choice for No. 1 (the GOAT) was none other than Mr. Big Chest himself, Antonio Brown.

Metcalf, 25, rounded out his list after Brown by naming (in order) Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Jerry Rice, and Julio Jones.

Speaking strictly in terms of on-field production, Brown was, in fact, the top wideout in the game for a several-year stretch. That was owed in large part to his elite route-running and his ability to make contested catches despite only being a modest size for a wide receiver. But (because of his own doing) Brown’s peak did not last for as long as it could have and thus cannot really compare to the peaks of guys like Rice or Moss. Even more modern receivers like Larry Fitzgerald or Calvin Johnson might have better cases for being the GOAT than Brown.

Over a year-and-a-half now since his last NFL snap, Brown still is not doing himself many favors these days. But with what he was able to accomplish on the gridiron, Brown clearly has the respect of younger guys like Metcalf.