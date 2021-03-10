Dolphins reportedly ‘all-in’ on Deshaun Watson trade

The Miami Dolphins have been mentioned as one of the most logical suitors for Deshaun Watson, and it sounds like they have not given up on the idea of landing him this offseason.

Even as the Houston Texans continue to insist they will not trade Watson, Chris Simms of NBC Sports has been told the Dolphins are not giving up. Simms said on Tuesday’s “ProFootballTalk Live” podcast that sources have told him Miami still wants Watson.

“I do think that Miami is going to go all-in on trying to get Deshaun Watson. I do,” Simms said, via Dan Lyons of The Spun. “I got that sense from people I trust around the league. So I don’t look at them as drafting a quarterback.”

Many around the NFL believe the Texans are simply playing hardball. With Watson reportedly willing to skip regular season games, they may eventually have no choice but to deal him.

If Houston does cave, the Dolphins make sense as a trade partner. They have both the No. 3 and No. 18 overall in next month’s draft. Miami could also include Tua Tagovailoa in the deal, which would leave the Texans with a potential long-term solution at quarterback. Or, Houston could draft a QB third overall this year.

Miami is on Watson’s list of preferred trade destinations, and he has been spending a lot of time there this offseason. There’s at least a chance he may be calling it home in the near future.