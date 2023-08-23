Report reveals Raiders’ stance on Josh Jacobs trade

The Indianapolis Colts recently gave Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, but the Las Vegas Raiders are not yet willing to do the same with their own star running back.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have “shown no interest” in dealing Josh Jacobs, who is still holding out from training camp.

The Raiders used the franchise tag on Jacobs, and the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term contract. Jacobs has stayed away from the team since. He recently cast some doubt on whether he plans to report to the team before the start of the regular season.

Jacobs rushed for an NFL-leading 1,653 yards last season. He added 53 catches for 400 yards and had 12 total touchdowns. Jacobs was the focal point of the Raiders’ offense and should be again this season, so the team is very much banking on his return.