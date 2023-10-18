Dolphins to get star player back from injury sooner than expected?

The Miami Dolphins have struggled defensively this season, but they could be getting a huge boost on that side of the ball sooner than expected.

Jalen Ramsey will return to practice with the Dolphins on Wednesday, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reports. The star cornerback will not play in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey will return to practice today, per sources, opening 21-day window to return off injured reserve. Ramsey will be eased back into action. He won’t play Sunday. But back on field, with a new cut he posted this AM, less than 3 months after meniscus surgery. pic.twitter.com/Txsb698Eut — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 18, 2023

Ramsey hinted at his return with a post on social media.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March. Ramsey then suffered a torn meniscus during practice in July and underwent surgery. He vowed at the time to make an “end of the season push,” and it sounds like he may even beat his own ambitious timeline.

Ramsey, 28, has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last six seasons. He had 88 tackles and 4 interceptions with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

The Dolphins have been on a record pace offensively, but their defense has been a major issue. They have allowed 26.0 points per game through six games, which ranks near the bottom of the NFL.

Ramsey will likely take a while to get up to speed, but his return should help Miami in a big way.