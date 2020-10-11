Video: Jaguars fail miserably on 4th-and-1 attempt

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for small victories this season, but what we saw from them on one important play in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans was just plain atrocious.

Trailing 13-7 late in the third quarter, the Jaguars faced an important 4th-and-1 deep in Houston territory. They decided a field goal attempt wasn’t an option after Stephen Hauschka had two brutal misses in the first half, but in hindsight they probably should have just given him another shot.

Rather than pounding the ball up the gut, the Jaguars tried a trick play with running back James Robinson. It looked like he was supposed to roll out and throw a pass, but the play never got that far. This was as ugly as it gets:

The execution was abysmal, but the play call is the real issue. Late in a one-possession game really isn’t the time to overthink things on 4th-and-1, even if you don’t have a whole lot to lose.