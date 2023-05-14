Dolphins sign former Patriots first-round pick

The Miami Dolphins are hoping what the New England Patriots once saw in Isaiah Wynn will come to the surface next season.

Wynn on Sunday agreed to a one-year deal with the Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The Patriots took Wynn with the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. They expected the former Georgia star to be a staple on their offensive line for years, but injuries held Wynn back for the majority of his time in New England. He missed his entire rookie season in 2018 after suffering a torn Achilles during the preseason. Wynn then dealt with other injuries and was moved around to different positions.

If Wynn can stay healthy, the potential is obviously there. He is still just 27 and was once viewed as one of the most promising interior offensive linemen in the country. The Dolphins were in need of depth, and Wynn could even compete with right tackle Austin Jackson for a starting job.