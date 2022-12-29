Dolphins reveal what led to Tua Tagovailoa concussion check

Tua Tagovailoa once again landed in the NFL’s concussion protocol on Monday, and it sounds like it was the quarterback’s poor play in the second half against the Green Bay Packers that led to his latest head injury being discovered.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed on Wednesday that Tagovailoa has been diagnosed with another concussion. He told reporters that he questioned Tagovailoa and suggested he meet with doctors after McDaniel noticed something was off while watching game film.

What happened Monday: McDaniel said during film review on Monday, he had questions about "consistency of things I study daily on tape" about Tua and continued to question Tua and then encouraged him to see a doctor, who put him in protocol. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 28, 2022

Some have accused McDaniel of changing his story. The coach said Monday that Tua met with doctors and reported having symptoms.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol. Tua met with doctors today and told them he had some symptoms per McDaniel. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 26, 2022

Both of those things can be true. Tagovailoa likely suffered the concussion when his head bounced off the turf on a hit late in the second quarter of the Green Bay game. He played poorly in the second half and threw interceptions on each of Miami’s last three drives. It is possible that Tua was not feeling well but still did not seek out a doctor’s evaluation until after McDaniel suggested it.

Whatever the case, the concussion is at least the second of the season for Tagovailoa and probably the third. He almost certainly will not play against the New England Patriots on Sunday. It would not be a surprise if the Dolphins shut him down for the year.