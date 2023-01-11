Dolphins announce major Tua Tagovailoa news

Tua Tagovailoa has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol since he suffered his latest head injury in Week 16, and he will not be cleared in time to rejoin the Miami Dolphins for their upcoming playoff game.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills. The team is preparing for rookie Skylar Thompson to start.

Teddy Bridgewater also missed Week 18 with a finger injury. McDaniel said Bridgewater will have a chance to play if he does not suffer a setback, but Thompson has been getting the first-team reps in practice.

Tagovailoa has suffered multiple concussions this season. His latest came on Christmas Day. He played through it and was not diagnosed until the following day.

Many have wondered if Tagovailoa will consider retirement because of all the head injuries, but his personal trainer recently put a stop to that talk.

Tagovailoa looked like an MVP candidate in McDaniel’s offense early on in the year. The concussions then derailed his season, but he still finished with a respectable 3,458 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Miami will now have to try to pull off a major upset without their starting quarterback and possibly their primary backup.