Doug Pederson viewed as strong candidate for Jets job

January 11, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Doug Pederson was fired by the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, but it may not be long before he lands another head coaching job.

As soon as word surfaced that Pederson is out in Philly, many began speculating that the New York Jets will have him at the top of their list. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports noted that Pederson has a close relationship with Joe Douglas, who was the vice president of player personnel with the Eagles before he was hired as general manager of the Jets.

Several other members of the media said Pederson going to the Jets would make sense.

Pederson led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win just three years ago, so there could be multiple teams that want to interview him. His job appeared to be safe heading into Week 17, but his decision to play Nate Sudfeld over Jalen Hurts may have created a locker room divide that could not be overcome.

We know of at least one other hot name on the head coaching market that wants the Jets job, but it would not be a surprise if Pederson has moved to the top of the list.

