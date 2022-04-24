 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, April 24, 2022

Draft analyst shares ‘hottest name’ in NFL Draft

April 24, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Roger Goodell at a press conference

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Stingley Jr. is considered by many to be the most talented cornerback in the NFL Draft, but his injury history is a big concern. Apparently there are several teams with high picks that are willing to take a chance on the former LSU star.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller said this week that Stingley is the “hottest name” in the upcoming draft. He believes the defensive back could go as high as No. 3 or No. 4 overall and will not fall out of the top 10.

Stingley had six interceptions in a huge freshman season at LSU in 2019. He had trouble staying on the field after that. He missed three games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and did not play well, but Miller attributed that to the Tigers having a bad year overall. Stingley then suffered a Lisfranc injury last September and underwent season-ending surgery.

Most analysts believe Cincinnati’s Admad Gardner will come off the board before Stingley, but that may not be a foregone conclusion.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus