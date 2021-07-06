Draft bust N’Keal Harry publicly requests trade from Patriots

N’Keal Harry is the latest in a long line of wide receivers who have struggled in the NFL after being drafted by the New England Patriots. Clearly, the former Arizona State star believes that is the team’s fault, not his.

Harry’s agent, Jamal Tooson, said in a statement on Tuesday that he has informed the Patriots his client wants a trade. Tooson pointed to the fact that Harry has drawn just 86 total targets in two seasons in New England since he was drafted 32nd overall in 2019. The agent said Harry “understands a key ingredient to production is opportunity.”

Here’s the full statement:

Statement from #Patriots WR N’Keal Harry’s agent Jamal Tooson, who has formally requested a trade for the 2019 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/3xdJbbar28 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2021

The Patriots signed two starting-caliber wide receivers this offseason in Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. They are almost certainly open to trading Harry, but they probably have not received an offer that they deem worthy.

Harry, who flashed serious playmaking ability at Arizona State, has 45 catches for 414 yards and just four touchdowns in two seasons with the Patriots. He has missed a total of 11 games.

Harry’s trainer previously pointed the finger at Cam Newton for Harry’s struggles last season. Now we have his agent blaming the Patriots for not giving Harry enough opportunities. It will be interesting to see if the 23-year-old can salvage his career elsewhere.