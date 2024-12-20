Drake London offers blunt take on Falcons’ QB switch

Drake London will be catching passes from a new quarterback in Week 16, but the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver insists he has not given it much thought.

London was asked on Friday how he is approaching Atlanta’s decision to bench Kirk Cousins in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. The former first-round pick said he is not concerned with who throws him the ball, as long as it is put in a spot where he can catch it.

“I don’t take QB changes any way. I’ve been through that in college a lot, so honestly how I look at it is just catch the ball,” London said. “Whoever throws me the ball, I really don’t care, as long as it gets there and it’s catchable. That’s all that matters to me.”

— Bryce Lewis (@Bryce_Lewis86) December 20, 2024

London has enjoyed success in his first season playing with Cousins. The third-year wideout has already posted career-highs across the board with 78 catches, 919 yards and 7 touchdowns. London has continued to be fairly productive even with Cousins in a massive slump over the past month or so.

Cousins has thrown just 1 touchdown pass (which was to London) compared to 9 interceptions over the Falcons’ last five games. Penix was excellent at throwing the ball down the field in college at Washington, so perhaps that style of play will lead to more opportunities for London.

London seemed very optimistic about Atlanta’s new offense prior to the season. Though he is on pace for his first 1,000-yard campaign, we doubt the team’s accomplishments thus far have lived up to his expectations.