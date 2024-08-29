Drake Maye shares his reaction to losing Patriots’ QB competition

Drake Maye did not do enough in his first NFL offseason to win a starting job, but the young quarterback seems to have the right mindset heading into Week 1.

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo announced on Thursday that Jacoby Brissett has been named the team’s starting quarterback. Maye spoke with reporters shortly after the decision was made. The rookie was asked if he is disappointed to be relegated to the role of backup.

“I wouldn’t say disappointed,” Maye said. “Obviously, there’s two ways to look at it. Obviously, I want to play, the competitive edge in me, but at the same time understanding what the situation kind of was coming in here. Jacoby’s been with the offense and he got the reps with the (starters) all camp, so I can’t really say I’m disappointed. Obviously, I want to be playing.”

Maye said he is committed to doing everything he can to be a leader and help Brissett prepare for games. You can hear more from the former North Carolina star:

Here’s Drake Maye’s full reaction to Jacoby Brissett winning the starting QB job for Week 1 in Cincy👇@WEEI pic.twitter.com/RCQ0izSSOZ — TommyFreezePops (@yaboiTCfresh) August 29, 2024

The Patriots have a suspect offensive line, which might be one reason they are going with Brissett over Maye. The last thing they want to do is shake the confidence of the No. 3 overall pick, especially before they know what they have around him.

Brissett has made 48 starts in his NFL career. He was always in the driver’s seat for the starting job, though a comment Mayo made earlier this week has some wondering if Maye should have been the guy.