Saturday, February 27, 2021

Drew Brees goes viral for full head of hair in workout video

February 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Drew Brees hair

A video of Drew Brees working out went viral on Saturday, but there is something more to the video.

The video showed Brees pushing a sled outdoors and making great time while doing so. Seeing Brees look so good in a workout led some to wonder whether the veteran quarterback is indeed heading for retirement as many have expected.

But the real story is Brees’ hair.

The guy who had thinning hair and some Batman wings in his forehead is gone. The new Brees has a full head of hair!

Compare that to the past:

Brees was being ridiculed by his teammates recently over his hair loss. Now what can they say?

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a top football player get their hair fixed late in their career. Only Brees’ looks more natural than the last guy’s.

