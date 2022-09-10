Injury details on Quinn Ewers revealed pre-MRI

Just how bad is the injury Quinn Ewers suffered on Saturday against Alabama? We don’t know yet, but the initial prognosis seems like it could have been worse.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with the media after his Longhorns lost 20-19 to the Crimson Tide. He addressed the status of Ewers, who suffered an injury late in the first quarter.

Sarkisian told reporters that Ewers has a clavicle sprain. He added they should know more after the redshirt freshman undergoes an MRI.

Sark said Quinn Ewers' injury looks like a clavicle sprain. He's going to get an MRI for an official diagnosis. #HookEm — Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) September 10, 2022

Ewers was 9/12 for 134 yards prior to exiting. Though having a sprain is not ideal, it seems better than having a fracture.

Hudson Card entered the game after Ewers got hurt. Card went 14/22 for 158 yards.

The sophomore quarterback also fought an injury. He was seen limping due to an apparent ankle/foot issue.

Backup #Texas QB Hudson Card limping with his right ankle taped pic.twitter.com/61DsRdgXXG — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) September 10, 2022

Texas played a tough game at home against the No. 1 team in the country. Their status moving forward will be in question depending on the health of their quarterbacks.