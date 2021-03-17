Drew Brees shares emotional message with Saints fans

Drew Brees went out of his way to share an emotional message with New Orleans Saints fans days after announcing his retirement from the NFL.

In a video message posted to the Saints’ Twitter account, Brees thanked owner Gayle Benson and her late husband Tom, coach Sean Payton, and his family. He also thanked the fans, revealing that he would “spend the rest of my life attempting to give back to you what you have given to me.”

Brees built an uncommonly special relationship with Saints fans and the city of New Orleans. He arrived less than a year after Hurricane Katrina struck the city, and he ended up delivering a Super Bowl within four years. He embraced the city and the challenge, and the city embraced him accordingly.

The all-time NFL leader in passing yards has already sorted out his new career, so fans will have the chance to see him going forward, even if he isn’t playing anymore.