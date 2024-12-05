Drew Brees could land high-profile broadcasting role

Drew Brees could be on his way back to an NFL broadcast in the very near future, according to a new report.

Brees is in talks with Netflix to contribute to the streaming network’s Christmas Day coverage of two NFL games, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. Notably, Brees is being lined up for international coverage of the game, and may not actually be seen on the United States telecast.

NFL Network’s Scott Hanson, the popular host of “NFL RedZone,” is also being eyed for a role in the coverage.

Brees has made no secret of his desire to return to broadcasting after a widely-panned season at NBC in 2021. He has made clear that he thinks he could be one of the best broadcasters in the business if given another chance. He probably would not be able to prove that in one day, but a high-profile role certainly would not hurt his chances of getting a more permanent gig.

Netflix will air NFL games for the first time on Christmas, with broadcasts of the Chiefs vs. Steelers and Ravens vs. Texans games. They will be under the microscope to produce a good, stable broadcast after the poor results of last foray into live sports.