Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend weighs in on whether TE will make comeback

Rob Gronkowski insists he has played his last snap in the NFL, but even his own girlfriend is not convinced.

Camille Kostek, Gronkowski’s longtime girlfriend, shared her prediction for the tight end’s future while speaking with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at an event in Miami over the weekend. She said she does not think we have seen the last of Gronkowski on the field.

“I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn’t feel like this one is a forever one,” Kostek said. “So, I think maybe he’ll come back again. I feel like him and Tom (Brady) are just having fun like, ‘Retired, not retired, retired, not retired.’”

Kostek, an SI Swimsuit veteran, has been dating Gronk since 2015. She knows him better than most, so her opinion is noteworthy — even if Gronkowski has tried to rule out the possibility of a comeback.

Gronkowski has already retired once before only to be lured back by Brady. Kostek is not the only person close to the future Hall of Famer who believes he will change his mind.