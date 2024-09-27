Ex-Steelers QB had great response to Justin Fields question

The success of Justin Fields led to a nice revival of an old name.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun the season 3-0, and that strong start has come with Fields at quarterback. Fields has been starting in place of Russell Wilson, who won the starting job but has been out with a calf injury.

The Steelers’ 3-0 start led one reporter who covers the team to ask fans if they could name the last Steelers quarterback to go 3-0 in their first three starts with the team.

Before Justin Fields, do you guys know the last Steelers QB to go 3-0 in their first three starts with the team was? — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) September 25, 2024

The answer is Devlin Hodges, who was best known as “Duck.”

Duck saw the post on social media and gave a great response.

“It was that dude who dates that Hot country singer now!! Dang what was his name!! Seemed like a good dude to have a beer with,” Hodges wrote on X.

It was that dude who dates that Hot country singer now!! Dang what was his name!! Seemed like a good dude to have a beer with https://t.co/QtMMQFdrU3 — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) September 25, 2024

Hodges played on the joke again, commenting on a photo of him with country singer Lainey Wilson.

THATS THE DAMN QB I WAS THINKING OF THE OTHER DAY https://t.co/FQJO2BrVKf — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) September 27, 2024

Yes, Hodges is doing well for himself in retirement.

Hodges was an undrafted free agent out of Samford and served as the Steelers’ third-string quarterback in 2019. He saw playing time after both Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph were hurt that year. Hodges went 3-0 in his first three starts with the team before losing the next three.

Hodges’ time in the NFL came to an end not long after his nice run in 2019. But fans still remember his legacy well.