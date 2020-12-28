Dwayne Haskins issues statement after being waived by Washington

Dwayne Haskins was waived by Washington on Monday in just his second season with the team, and the former first-round pick is taking full responsibility for the disappointing turn of events.

Haskins issued a statement shortly after Washington announced that he has been waived.

Statement from former WFT QB Dwayne Haskins: pic.twitter.com/EKtQzvkmNL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2020

Haskins was benched multiple times by Washington this season. The first time was due to performance, but he got another chance to start after both Kyle Allen and Alex Smith went down with injuries.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera stuck with Haskins as his starter last week even after the former Ohio State star was stripped of his captainship and fined for an off-field incident. The quarterback was benched in favor of Taylor Heinicke after he turned the ball over three times in Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers.

While his poor play was certainly a factor in Washington’s decision, Haskins also did himself no favors off the field. He was fined multiple times for COVID-19 violations this season and appeared to blow off the media on Sunday. His statement was an acknowledgement that he has not carried himself like a professional.