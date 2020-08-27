 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 27, 2020

Eagles starting LT Andre Dillard to miss season with biceps injury

August 27, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Eagles logo

The Philadelphia Eagles have had some horrible injury luck along their offensive line this offseason, and Andre Dillard is the latest member of the unit to go down.

Dillard will miss the entire 2020 season after suffering as biceps injury in practice on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Dillard, the Eagles’ first-round pick in 2019, was expected to be the team’s starting left tackle. He’s the second starter to be ruled out for the 2020 season after right guard Brandon Brooks suffered a torn Achilles back in June.

The Eagles re-signed veteran Jason Peters this offseason with the intention of moving him to guard. It’s now possible Peters could see some time at left tackle. While Peters is 38 and has some injury concerns, he has been a left tackle throughout most of his career and made nine Pro Bowls.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus