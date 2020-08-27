Eagles starting LT Andre Dillard to miss season with biceps injury

The Philadelphia Eagles have had some horrible injury luck along their offensive line this offseason, and Andre Dillard is the latest member of the unit to go down.

Dillard will miss the entire 2020 season after suffering as biceps injury in practice on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

#Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard will miss this season with a biceps injury suffered in practice today, sources say. @RealDGunn first on the injury earlier. Tests revealed the team’s fears were warranted. Surgery needed. Tough one for last year’s first-round pick. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 27, 2020

Dillard, the Eagles’ first-round pick in 2019, was expected to be the team’s starting left tackle. He’s the second starter to be ruled out for the 2020 season after right guard Brandon Brooks suffered a torn Achilles back in June.

The Eagles re-signed veteran Jason Peters this offseason with the intention of moving him to guard. It’s now possible Peters could see some time at left tackle. While Peters is 38 and has some injury concerns, he has been a left tackle throughout most of his career and made nine Pro Bowls.