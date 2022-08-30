 Skip to main content
Eagles make huge addition in surprise trade with Saints

August 30, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
The Philadelphia Eagles have made a huge move to bolster their defense with less than two weeks to go until the start of the 2022 NFL season.

The Eagles acquired starting defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Gardner-Johnson is in the final year of his contract and had been seeking a new deal.

Gardner-Johnson, a fourth-round pick in 2019, should immediately step into a starting role with the Eagles. The former Florida star had three interceptions and two sacks in 12 games last season. He is listed as a safety but played mostly as the Saints’ top slot cornerback over the past two years. Gardner-Johnson is projected to be a starting safety in Philly, which could lead to him landing a bigger contract.

Some of you may be familiar with Gardner-Johnson from the nasty fight he was involved in two years ago. He also trolled Tom Brady last season after Brady threw a tantrum on the sideline.

