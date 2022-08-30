Eagles make huge addition in surprise trade with Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a huge move to bolster their defense with less than two weeks to go until the start of the 2022 NFL season.

The Eagles acquired starting defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Gardner-Johnson is in the final year of his contract and had been seeking a new deal.

The #Saints have crazy depth in the secondary and Gardner-Johnson in a contract year wouldn't have been re-signed. New Orleans moves on while the #Eagles make a massive splash. https://t.co/etTuowCfyO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Gardner-Johnson, a fourth-round pick in 2019, should immediately step into a starting role with the Eagles. The former Florida star had three interceptions and two sacks in 12 games last season. He is listed as a safety but played mostly as the Saints’ top slot cornerback over the past two years. Gardner-Johnson is projected to be a starting safety in Philly, which could lead to him landing a bigger contract.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s agent, Kevin Conner of @UniSportsMgmt, confirmed the trade to the #Eagles. In Philadelphia, Gardner-Johnson is expected to be a full-time safety – a position that’s become far more lucrative than the nickel spot he often played in New Orleans. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

Some of you may be familiar with Gardner-Johnson from the nasty fight he was involved in two years ago. He also trolled Tom Brady last season after Brady threw a tantrum on the sideline.