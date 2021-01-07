 Skip to main content
Eagles trying to convert QB Tyree Jackson to tight end

January 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tyree Jackson

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting creative with Tyree Jackson and hoping it pays off.

The Eagles are signing Jackson to a futures contract and moving him from quarterback to tight end, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

Jackson was a quarterback for Buffalo in college. He passed for 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a junior in 2018. He was among the quarterback prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft but went undrafted before signing with the Bills.

Jackson spent time with the DC Defenders in the XFL last year before that season was shut down.

Some apparently see the 6-foot-7, 250-pounder as a comparison to Logan Thomas.

Jackson has been a quarterback throughout his career, so this would represent a big change.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0

