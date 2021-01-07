Eagles trying to convert QB Tyree Jackson to tight end

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting creative with Tyree Jackson and hoping it pays off.

The Eagles are signing Jackson to a futures contract and moving him from quarterback to tight end, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

From my 2019 draft report on Tyree Jackson, who was the eighth-ranked QB but went undrafted amidst accuracy concerns: "Multiple people raised a comparison to Logan Thomas…" Thomas is now having a breakout season in Washington with 72 catches and six TDs. Could Jackson be next? https://t.co/vpEI2FOxRw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2021

Jackson was a quarterback for Buffalo in college. He passed for 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a junior in 2018. He was among the quarterback prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft but went undrafted before signing with the Bills.

Jackson spent time with the DC Defenders in the XFL last year before that season was shut down.

Some apparently see the 6-foot-7, 250-pounder as a comparison to Logan Thomas.

Easy Comparison: Logan Thomas 2014 NFL Combine:

6061, 248, 10 7/8 hands

4.61 forty, 7.05 three-come, 119 broad Tyree Jackson 2019 NFL Combine:

6070, 249, 10 1/4 hands

4.59 forty, 7.09 three-cone, 120 broad#Eagles getting an awesome talent who can still be a situational QB. https://t.co/aGvZWunDpr — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) January 7, 2021

Jackson has been a quarterback throughout his career, so this would represent a big change.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0