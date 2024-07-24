Eagles Pro Bowler says he will retire after 2024 season

With Jason Kelce announcing his retirement after last season, another Philadelphia Eagles lifer will be following suit after this season.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday at the first day of Eagles training camp, veteran defensive end Brandon Graham confirmed that he will be retiring upon the conclusion of the 2024 NFL campaign. Graham called Wednesday his “last first day as a player.”

How does Year 15 feel for Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham? @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/XN7yTOuO19 — Dave Uram (@MrUram) July 24, 2024

Graham, now 36 years old, was a first-round draft pick by the Eagles in 2010 and has been with the team ever since. He was an All-Pro in 2016, started for Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LII-winning team in the 2017 season, and later earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020 too. Graham also ranks fourth all-time in Eagles history with 73.0 career sacks.

Though he is no longer a regular starter for Philly, the defensive captain Graham continues to make a strong impact for the team. In addition to terrorizing QBs, Graham is known for his superb viral moments as well. Now Eagles fans will get one final curtain call from the veteran Graham during the 2024 season.