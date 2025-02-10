Ex-Eagles RB sends petty Saquon Barkley message to Giants after Super Bowl win

Few must be feeling sicker about this year’s Super Bowl result than the New York Giants.

The Philadelphia Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs by the final score of 40-22 in Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX. The win gave Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley his first career championship ring.

In a post to X after the game, retired former Eagles RB LeSean McCoy congratulated Barkley and also issued a petty thank-you to the New York Giants for letting go of Barkley.

“So happy for @saquon way to bring us a chip bro,” McCoy wrote. “thank you giants.”

So happy for @saquon way to bring us a chip bro thank you giants — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) February 10, 2025

The Eagles and Giants are fierce NFC East rivals, so this post from McCoy, who played for Philly from 2009-14, definitely comes across as shade (perhaps fittingly so given his nickname of “Shady”).

Barkley just left the Giants to sign with the Eagles last offseason, noting how the Giants were supposedly disrespectful in their contract negotiations with him. Now Barkley has won a Super Bowl title in his very first season after leaving New York (joining the likes of Kadarius Toney and Odell Beckham Jr. as other notable Giants skill players who won it all soon after leaving).

The three-time Pro Bowler Barkley wasn’t especially effective on Sunday, rushing 25 times for just 57 yards as it looked like the Chiefs made it a big part of their gameplan to shut him down. But with Barkley’s absurd 2,005 rushing yards during the regular season and another 499 in the postseason, it is safe to say that the Eagles would not have made it this far without him. With a Super Bowl ring now in tow, Barkley may also be ready to lob more shade of his own at the Giants like he did during Super Bowl media week.