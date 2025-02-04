Saquon Barkley shades Giants in his viral exchange with Jameis Winston

Saquon Barkley seems to still be keeping tabs on his former employer, the New York Giants.

On Monday, Barkley fielded questions from the media during Super Bowl Opening Night at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston was hilariously among the reporters in attendance.

When Winston finally got his turn to ask Barkley a question, the free agent QB sought some advice on where he should sign next. The Eagles star knew exactly where to recommend.

Winston: “Hey, one more question, Saquon! One more question. In this free agency, man. I’m a free agent. I don’t got no job. Who should sign me in free agency?”

Barkley: “Umm, I think New York needs a quarterback right now. The Giants.”

Jameis Winston: “Who should sign me in free agency?” Saquon Barkley: “I think the New York Giants need a quarterback right now.” 💀💀 (🎥 @FOS) pic.twitter.com/hysAGE7kq1 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 4, 2025

This was exactly the type of interaction FOX Sports was probably hoping for when they hired Winston to be a part-time correspondent.

Barkley wasn’t lying. The Giants desperately need a quarterback after a disastrous 3-14 season with Daniel Jones as the team’s QB1 for most of the year. Barkley may have just been answering earnestly.

But Barkley also must have known how his comment would be received by fans on social media. Saquon’s quip surely stung for Giants fans, who already have to endure seeing their former star running back play in the Super Bowl with his new team.

The Giants, armed with the third overall pick, are expected to address their gaping QB-shaped hole in the upcoming NFL draft. But signing a veteran like Winston to serve as a backup would not be a bad idea.

At the very least, Giants fans could expect some riveting pregame speeches from Winston.