Eagles rule out notable player for season opener against Packers

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one of their top free-agent signings when they open their season against the Green Bay Packers on Friday night.

Veteran linebacker Devin White has been ruled out for Friday’s game due to an ankle injury. He did not travel with the team to Brazil on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

White, who spent the first five seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signed a 1-year, $7.5 million contract with the Eagles in March. While the former first-round pick has been one of the most productive players in the NFL at his position, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer says White was beat out for a starting job in training camp by Nakobe Dean.

Nakobe Dean was slated to be the #Eagles’ starting MIKE LB before the team listed Devin White on the injury report on Tuesday, NFL sources said. Dean beat White out in training camp. It’s’ unclear what role the Eagles had for White, if any, on defense. Nevertheless, he wasn’t… https://t.co/eZOFZNiZN4 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 4, 2024

White requested a trade from the Bucs before last season because the team was unwilling to give him a contract extension. He then dealt with a foot injury late in the year and reportedly refused to play in one game even after he was cleared to return.

The 26-year-old White had 83 total tackles in 14 games last season, which was the lowest mark of his career. He had 124 or more tackles in each of the three seasons before that and made the Pro Bowl in 2021.