Eagles star gets random drug test immediately after big game

The federal agents were onto AJ Brown after his game of the season.

The Philadelphia Eagles star Brown erupted on Sunday for a monster game during the team’s Week 4 victory over the Washington Commanders. Brown incinerated Washington’s secondary to the tune of nine catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Philly needed every single bit of it too as it took them overtime to squeak out the 34-31 win over the Commanders.

AJ Brown ran circles around the entire Washington defense 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/Bd2IyqX8e8 — PFF (@PFF) October 1, 2023

Immediately after the game, the multi-time Pro Bowl receiver Brown got hit with a “random” drug test by the NFL. Josh Tolentino of the Philly Inquirer reported that Brown was selected for the test right upon arrival at his locker following the contest.

Brown is one of the most dynamic (as well as one of the most ripped) guys in the league. That means he may be more subject to “random” testing than the average player.

On top of the surely-coincidental timing of the test after Brown’s explosive game, there may have been something else at play here. Brown just voiced some loud public opposition to an NFL rule a couple days ago, so perhaps this was the league’s way of subtly getting back at him.