Ed Orgeron reacts to Joe Burrow season-ending injury

Joe Burrow’s season-ending injury was hard for many to watch. It was especially difficult for his college coach.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he has texted Burrow, admitting that he was sad to see his former quarterback hurt as badly as he was on Sunday.

“It was tough to watch. We felt bad for him,” Orgeron said Monday, via Jake Rill of Saturday Down South. “Joe’s a competitor. I texted him today. I know he’s going to be back. I know his attitude. I thought he was having a Rookie of the Year season. We are very proud of him.”

Burrow won the Heisman Trophy for Orgeron and the Tigers last season en route to a national championship. He’s rightly considered an LSU legend, so they’ll be pained to see this happen to him.

Unfortunately, it was revealed Monday that Burrow’s injury was even worse than initially feared.