Ex-Heisman Trophy winner gets coaching opportunity with NFL team

Though he remains the head coach at Tennessee State University, Eddie George is getting a chance to add some coaching experience at the pro level.

The Chicago Bears announced Monday that the legendary ex-running back George is joining their staff at OTAs as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. Another former NFL player, Randy Shannon, will also be joining Chicago’s OTAs staff as a Coaching Fellow.

We are excited to welcome Eddie George and Randy Shannon as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.https://t.co/EZL68r4Vub — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 15, 2023

The Bears’ release says the goal of the program is “to use NFL club’s training camps to give coaches and scouts opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position.” George specifically will be on Chicago’s staff at veteran mini-camp and at training camp for a period of two weeks.

Now 49, the ex-Heisman winner and multi-time NFL All-Pro George took the head coaching job at Tennessee State in 2021. Playing in the Ohio Valley Conference, the Tigers have gone 9-13 (.409) over George’s two seasons.

George was linked to a different job in football not too long ago. But it looks like George’s ultimate goal is to land a coaching gig in the NFL, which the experience with the Bears will help him work towards.