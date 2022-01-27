Eli Manning has advice for Aaron Rodgers amid uncertain future

Aaron Rodgers is at a crossroads with his NFL future, and he is getting some advice from a quarterback who has been in his shoes before.

Retired ex-New York Giants star Eli Manning spoke this week to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky and gave his thoughts on Rodgers’ situation in Green Bay.

“It was important for me to finish my career with the Giants,” said Manning. “I would think it would be important for [Rodgers] as well, just because of the legacy that he has, the history of Green Bay, being there as long as he has been, winning a championship and winning MVPs.

“It’s not always greener on the other side,” Manning added. “That’s what I had learned from talking to other people. You can go somewhere, and it’s not necessarily going to be better. It’s probably going to be worse.”

In Demovsky’s piece, Manning offers more thoughts on Rodgers’ future, as do other retired quarterbacks like Rich Gannon and Matt Hasselbeck. You can read the full piece here.

Maning spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the Giants. That included some rough years at the end, especially the Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur eras. In the last three seasons of Manning’s career, the Giants went 12-24 (.333), and he ended up losing his starting job to a rookie Daniel Jones.

Rodgers could possibly be facing something similar if he stays in Green Bay with virtually all of his receivers hitting free agency and Jordan Love waiting in the wings at quarterback. That is why there have been some juicy rumors that Rodgers may land on a different team. But for his part, Manning thinks that Rodgers should take a long, hard look at staying right where he is.

Photo: Feb 5, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning during the Walter Payton man of the year press conference at Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports