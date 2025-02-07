Eli Manning shares reaction to not making Hall of Fame

Many NFL fans were stunned to learn that Eli Manning was not chosen as a member of the 2025 Hall of Fame class, but the New York Giants legend is keeping any frustrations he might have to himself.

Manning was one of a group of 15 finalists for this year’s Hall of Fame class, but there are only four inductees — Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates and Sterling Sharpe. When asked during an appearance on “PFT Live” Friday about his omission, Manning chose to instead focus on the former players who did get the call.

“I was happy for the guys that got in. I competed against Jared Allen, I sent him a text, I feel like I kind of got him in because he sacked me so many times, I helped his resume,” Manning said. “Antonio Gates, when I was coming out, thinking about going to the Chargers, doing workouts with them, they were telling me, ‘We’ve got this guy on the practice squad who didn’t play college football but he’s going to be a superstar, Hall of Famer,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, right.’ So happy for him.”

Though he cannot call himself a first-ballot Hall of Fame player, Manning will likely be enshrined in Canton eventually. His two Super Bowl rings alone should get him in and are the reason so many fans were in disbelief that he did not make the 2025 class.

Manning beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots twice in the Super Bowl, including when the Giants spoiled the Pats’ perfect season in 2007. His regular-season numbers are underwhelming, but postseason performance typically holds more weight for quarterbacks. Manning will likely be no exception.